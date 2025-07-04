F1 LIVE: All the action as it happened from FP1 at the British Grand Prix

The British Grand Prix starts right here, and you can keep up with all the F1 live action as it happened from FP1 at Silverstone with us.

The teams had a lot of data to collect in the first of these practice sessions, so we have all the FP1 action as it happened.

F1 Live: Follow FP1 at the British Grand Prix

With this being the first action of the weekend, teams were looking at their options as the sessions develop at Silverstone.

Sauber were running Alpine reserve Paul Aron in this session, after the teams struck a deal to allow the Estonian valuable track time in Formula 1.

Follow all the action with our live blog below: