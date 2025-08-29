The first F1 live action of the Dutch Grand Prix weekend will begin with Free Practice 1 at Zandvoort, with the drivers getting a feel for the circuit.

Zandvoort presents a unique challenge for the drivers, given the steep banking on several corners, along with the potentially wet and windy conditions that come with the circuit being situated by the seaside.

F1 LIVE: FP1 at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix

Mixed conditions are expected throughout Friday, so the teams and drivers will look to make the most of their time on track

Follow the opening session of the weekend as it happens with our live blog: