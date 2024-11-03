2024 Brazilian Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Interlagos)

Here are the complete results from the rearranged qualifying session for the Brazilian Grand Prix at the iconic (and very wet!) Interlagos circuit.

Lando Norris clinched pole position in very chaotic circumstances as heavy and persistent rain hit the track throughout the morning in São Paulo.

F1 results: 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix – Qualifying Results

F1 results: Brazilian Grand Prix – Q3

Fernando Alonso and Alex Albon added to a hugely disrupted qualifying session as they both crashed out at Interlagos. With Stroll’s car also wrecked from Q2, it left just seven drivers on the track to survive the final few timed laps attempt.

Norris, who was on provisional pole in between the session stoppages, found further improvement on both his final runs to clinch the P1 spot by 0.173 seconds with George Russell in second.

Tsunoda, Ocon and Lawson all pumped in incredible laps to round out the top five, with Leclerc, Albon and Piastri following next.

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:23.405

2 Yuki Tsunoda Team RB + 0.706

3 Esteban Ocon Alpine + 1.070

4 Liam Lawson Team RB + 1.079

5 Alex Albon Williams + 1.252

6 Oscar Piastri McLaren+ 1.281

7 George Russell Mercedes + 2.280

8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari + 2.613

9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin + 5.593

10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin

F1 results: Brazilian Grand Prix – Q2

Another qualifying session, more red flags.

The first was Carlos Sainz who, like Colapinto in Q1, lost his car trying to navigate his way through the Senna esses. It resulted in another session stoppage, just as drivers were starting to switch from the full wets to intermediates.

Sainz’s crash created a frantic five minute ending to Q2, with Charles Leclerc one of the big names struggling to make an impression on the top of the timesheet.

And then, with just over two minutes to go, Stroll became the next victim of the Senna esses and that prompted the stewards to thrown down another red flag.

That meant disaster for Red Bull as both Max Verstappen, who already had to serve a five-place grid penalty, and Sergio Perez were knocked out in Q2 alongside Sainz, Gasly and Bottas; the latter just 0.008s away from reaching Q3.

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:24.844 22 laps

2 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin + 0.191 18

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren + 0.335 19

4 Liam Lawson Team RB + 0.810 22

5 Alex Albon Williams + 1.045 21

6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari + 1.253 20

7 Esteban Ocon Alpine + 1.362 21

8 George Russell Mercedes+ 1.463 20

9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin + 1.490 19

10 Yuki Tsunoda Team RB + 1.620 22

11 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber + 1.628 21

12 Max Verstappen Red Bull + 2.927 19

13 Sergio Perez Red Bull + 3.314 18

14 Carlos Sainz Ferrari + 4.562 17

15 Pierre Gasly Alpine + 4.770

F1 results: Brazilian Grand Prix – Q1

At 0730 local time on a Sunday morning, there was long line of F1 drivers desperate to get out on track after Saturday’s qualifying session was completely rained off.

Wet conditions, a newly resurfaced track and cold morning temperatures gave this session the perfect ingredients for yellow and red flags.

And, after a couple of minor yellow-flag incidents, the session was fully stopped halfway through Q1 as Franco Colapinto lost it in the wall on the exit of the Senna esses. That red flag put his team-mate Alex Albon, plus George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, in big danger of being knocked out in Q1 with the rain continuing to fall.

Thankfully, the repair work where Colapinto went into the wall was completely quickly, allowing a frantic Q1 session to resume.

Russell was able to get himself out of trouble but Hamilton was having a harder time of climbing out of the Q1 elimination zone. Max Verstappen, meanwhile, had a lap time deleted which put him hovering just above the drop zone.

Verstappen would then go on to set the quickest time of the Q1 session with his final effort, but it was disaster for Hamilton, who failed to get out of Q1 in conditions that he has dearly loved over the course of his establish career.

“This damn car, man,” he bemoaned after he was told he would lining up P16 on the Brazilian Grand Prix grid.

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:28.522 11 laps

2 Alex Albon Williams + 0.550 12

3 George Russell Mercedes + 0.599 11

4 Esteban Ocon Alpine + 0.649 13

5 Yuki Tsunoda Team RB + 0.650 12

6 Pierre Gasly Alpine + 0.898 13

7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari + 1.317 11

8 Sergio Perez Red Bull + 1.513 10

9 Oscar Piastri McLaren + 1.592 10

10 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin + 1.685 10

11 Carlos Sainz Ferrari+ 1.781 11

12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin + 2.058 10

13 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber+ 2.111 12

14 Liam Lawson Team RB + 2.236 12

15 Lando Norris McLaren + 2.422 13

16 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes + 2.628 11

17 Oliver Bearman Haas+ 2.707 11

18 Franco Colapinto Williams + 2.748 5

19 Nico Hulkenberg Haas + 3.101 12

20 Guanyu Zhou Kick Sauber + 3.741

