2024 Mexican Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Mexico City)

Here are the complete F1 results from the qualifying session at the Mexican Grand Prix, the 20th round of the F1 2024 season at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Qualifying is underway for the Mexican Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

F1 results from qualifying at 2024 Mexican Grand Prix

This article will be updated throughout the session as the F1 results come in from Q1, Q2 and Q3.

F1 results – 2024 Mexican Grand Prix qualifying

Mexican Grand Prix 2024: Q1 results

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:16.505

2 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.273

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.298

4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.467

5 Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.620

6 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.644

7 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +0.677

8 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.681

9 Alexander Albon Williams +0.684

10 George Russell Mercedes +0.689

11 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.801

12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.802

13 Liam Lawson VCARB +0.875

14 Valtteri Bottas Sauber +0.888

15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.902

-ELIMINATED-

16 Franco Colapinto Williams +1.053

17 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.092

18 Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.106

19 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.112

20 Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.567

Mexican Grand Prix 2024: Q2 results

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:16.301

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.213

3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.214

4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.340

5 George Russell Mercedes +0.636

6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.672

7 Alexander Albon Williams +0.687

8 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.694

9 Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.702

10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.747

-ELIMINATED-

11 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +0.828

12 Liam Lawson VCARB +0.861

13 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.867

14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.993

15 Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.516

Mexican Grand Prix 2024: Q3 results

TBC

Read next: Norris and Verstappen involved in ‘lively’ drivers’ meeting over US GP clash