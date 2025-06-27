F1 LIVE: Follow all the action live from FP1 for the Austrian Grand Prix

Formula 1’s grand prix in Austria gets underway as we have the first free practice session of the weekend.

FP1 provides the drivers and teams a chance to shakedown their cars ahead of the competitive sessions and you can follow it all right here.

F1 LIVE: Austrian Grand Prix FP1 live blog

With plenty of teams bringing upgrades, FP1 is a chance to gather some data and is the first of two practice sessions held on Friday.

You can stay up to date with all the action via our live blog below: