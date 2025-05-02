F1 LIVE: Follow live updates from Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying

Free practice is done which means the first competitive session of the weekend is here with qualifying for the sprint for the Miami Grand Prix.

As a reminder, unlike the standard qualifying format, the sprint shootout consists of three stages: SQ1 (12 minutes), SQ2 (10 minutes), and SQ3 (8 minutes).

F1 LIVE: Miami Grand Prix sprint quali watchalong with The F1 Word

Before you head to the live blog, we just want to let you know that you can also join our very own Sean Cullingford and watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with him on The F1 Word right here:

And if you’re still with us on this page, here is the blog!