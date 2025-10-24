It’s all change for this F1 live session, as nine teams have opted to switch a full-time driver for a rookie in FP1 in Mexico City.

Sauber has already completed its mandatory rookie obligations, but the remaining nine teams have all opted to put another young driver on track for this session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

F1 LIVE: Updates from FP1 at the Mexico City Grand Prix

The fans in attendance will have one home driver to cheer on this Friday, with Patricio O’Ward stepping in for Lando Norris at McLaren in this session.

Watch out for plenty of other rookies and see how they match up against their more experienced teammates in FP1, and you can keep up with all the action with our live blog below.