It’s time for final practice in Mexico City, with the teams getting one final chance to finetune their cars ahead of qualifying.

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez often has an unusual mix of a high-downforce setup on a circuit with a 1.3km pit straight, as the altitude means thinner air and, as a result, less drag for the cars.

F1 LIVE: Follow FP3 as it happens from the Mexico City Grand Prix

Two practice sessions have already taken place ahead of another important weekend in Formula 1, with the title race between the McLaren duo facing a stern challenge from Max Verstappen behind.

Keep up with all the action from final practice in Mexico with our live blog below: