F1 LIVE: Italian Grand Prix FP1 updates from Monza as it happens

The Italian Grand Prix weekend is here, and PlanetF1.com has you covered for all the F1 live action from Monza.

Look out for several driver changes in FP1 first up, with several teams opting to use one of their mandatory rookie slots to give youngsters experience behind the wheel in a full practice session.

F1 LIVE: FP1 updates at the Italian Grand Prix

Start time: 12:30 local [11:30 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Follow everything as it happens from Monza on our live blog!