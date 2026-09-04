Our next F1 live action from the Italian Grand Prix comes in the form of FP2, with a second hour of practice to come at Monza.

After several changes in FP1, every driver will take the wheel of their regular cockpit and undertake the important work of qualifying and race simulations, as is often the case in FP2.

F1 LIVE: FP2 updates at the Italian Grand Prix

Start time: 16:00 local [15:00 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Follow all the key moments as they happen from Monza on our live blog!