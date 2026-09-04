F1 LIVE: FP2 updates from Italian Grand Prix at Monza
Our next F1 live action from the Italian Grand Prix comes in the form of FP2, with a second hour of practice to come at Monza.
After several changes in FP1, every driver will take the wheel of their regular cockpit and undertake the important work of qualifying and race simulations, as is often the case in FP2.
F1 LIVE: FP2 updates at the Italian Grand Prix
Start time: 16:00 local [15:00 UK]
Session duration: 60 minutes
Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale Monza
Follow all the key moments as they happen from Monza on our live blog!