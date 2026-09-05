F1 LIVE: All the major FP3 updates from the Italian Grand Prix

It’s time for final practice at the Italian Grand Prix, with the last hour of practice making up our next F1 live action at Monza.

The teams will have been hard at work overnight to fine-tune their cars to the best of their abilities, with the drivers able to utilise one more hour of track running to find the best setup possible around the Temple of Speed.

F1 LIVE: FP3 updates at the Italian Grand Prix

Start time: 12:30 local [11:30 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Keep up to date with all the major FP3 action from Monza on our live blog!