The F1 live action continues with qualifying, as the grid gets decided for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Mercedes went into the weekend confirming home hero, Kimi Antonelli, would be taking a back-of-the-grid engine penalty, but as for how the rest of the grid shakes out, it appears to be anyone’s game.

F1 LIVE: Qualifying updates at the Italian Grand Prix

Start time: 16:00 local [15:00 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Alex Albon has also been confirmed to have a penalty ahead of the race, while the usual Monza qualifying hijinks on track will likely see the drivers want to find the right place for a tow if they can.

Follow all the key moments as they happen from Monza on our live blog!