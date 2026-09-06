F1 LIVE: Italian Grand Prix updates as Charles Leclerc crashes out

It’s time for the 2026 Italian Grand Prix, and PlanetF1.com will have you covered throughout the entire F1 live action from Monza on Sunday afternoon.

It would be fair to say the vast majority of fans will be backing one of Lewis Hamilton or Charles Leclerc on Sunday, with the Temple of Speed acting as the spiritual home of Ferrari – but who else might get in the way?

F1 LIVE: Race updates at the Italian Grand Prix

Start time: 15:00 local [14:00 UK]

Session duration: 53 laps or 120 minutes

Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Follow every lap live as it happens from Monza on our live blog!