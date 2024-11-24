Max Verstappen can wrap up his fourth World title under the lights in Las Vegas with the tables stacked in his favour given his 62-point lead over Lando Norris.

Last season Formula 1 hosted the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, a race that saw 99 overtakes, a three-driver fight for the victory, and a last-lap pass to decide the podium positions.

All eyes though, are on Max Verstappen this weekend.

The 2023 Las Vegas GP victor can seal his fourth successive Drivers’ Championship title on Saturday night, all he needs to do is outscore Lando Norris by three points.

But that’s easier said than done.

Although it all went wrong for Norris in the rain in the Brazilian Grand Prix, McLaren have generally had better pace compared to the Red Bull in recent weeks.

However, it won’t be easy for Norris to keep the title fight alive as it’s not just McLaren and Red Bull in contention for the win, they’re also up against Ferrari in what’s become a three-way fight for the Constructors’ Championship.

Behind them, teams will be hoping to pull off an Alpine-esque weekend and bring in huge points hauls with time running out to secure the best finish possible in the standings.

Here are the all-important times for you:

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Thursday 21 November

FP1: 18:30 – 19:30 [2.30am Friday – 3.30am GMT]

FP2: 22:00 – 23:00 [6am Friday – 7am GMT]

Friday 22 November

FP3: 18:30 – 19:30 [2.30am Saturday – 3.30am GMT]

Qualifying: 22:00 – 23:00 [6am Saturday – 7amGMT]

Saturday 23 November

Race: 20:00pm [6am Sunday GMT] 50 lap race

