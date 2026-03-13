F1 live: Live timing from the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix

F1 live timing is available throughout the Chinese Grand Prix weekend right here on PlanetF1.com, so don’t miss a moment from Shanghai.

After the season opener in Australia last weekend, we’re straight back to action in China as the sport takes in another round in an opening double-header.

F1 live timing: 2026 Chinese Grand Prix

Our live timing pages are available here throughout every session of the weekend, which also sees the Sprint format emerge for the first time this season.

George Russell will be looking to go back-to-back to start his season with Mercedes, while Kimi Antonelli and the Ferrari duo also showed up as early rivals at Albert Park last time out.

So you don’t miss any action from throughout the Chinese Grand Prix weekend, here is a reminder of when each session takes place, along with a conversion to when that will be in the UK:

Friday 13 March

FP1: 11.30am-12.30pm [3.30am-4.30am UK]

Sprint qualifying: 3.30pm-4.14pm [7.30am-8.14am UK]

Saturday 14 March

Sprint: 11am [3am UK] [19 laps or 60 minutes]

Qualifying: 3pm-4pm [7am-8am UK]

Sunday 15 March

Chinese Grand Prix: 3pm [7am UK] [56 laps or 120 minutes]

