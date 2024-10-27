F1 live: Follow the latest timing updates from the Mexican Grand Prix

After F1 sparked back into life with a thrilling United States Grand Prix weekend in Austin, Texas, it is now straight down over the border for the Mexico Grand Prix.

This promises to be another exciting weekend of action with as many as four teams and eight drivers in contention for the race win at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris look all set to continue their fierce on-track rivalry after yet another ding-dong battle for the final podium spot at the Circuit of The Americas.

The latest flashpoint between the two has raised huge questions after how F1 as a whole is policed by the FIA stewards and how the rules of engagement during overtaking procedures should truly be interpreted and applied.

Verstappen emerged as the victor yet again over his nearest title rival, Norris, who is running out of race weekends to reel in the Red Bull star and stop him from claiming a fourth consecutive F1 title.

But Verstappen is not the only driver that Norris will have to keep an eye on this weekend in Mexico City. Ferrari are firmly back on the radar after a fantastic 1-2 finish at the United States Grand Prix and it would be foolish to rule out Mercedes, who seem quietly confident that their final upgrade package of the season – introduced at COTA – will bring them fully back into the podium picture, too.

And, if a resurgence in form for Sergio Perez is going to happen anywhere, then it has to be at his home race. The iconic stadium section will be roaring him on as he tries to help Red Bull put themselves back in the fight for the Constructors’ title and, even more importantly for him, try to save his own F1 career.

This race weekend is a must watch and you can follow all the live lap times as they unfold with the PlanetF1.com race centre. We will also have interactive live blogs covering all the action from qualifying and the race itself.

Here are the all-important times for you:

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the Mexican Grand Prix?

[All times local, BST in brackets, GMT switch on Sunday morning]

Friday 25 October

FP1: 12.30pm-1.30pm [7.30pm-8.30pm]

FP2: 4pm-5,30pm [11pm-12.30am]

Saturday 26 October

FP3: 11.30am-12.30pm [6.30-7.30pm]

Qualifying: 3pm-4pm [10pm-11pm]

Sunday 27 October

Race: 2pm [8pm GMT] [71 laps or 120 minutes]

