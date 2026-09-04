The F1 Live season-launch event will return ahead of the F1 2027 season with a three-day extravaganza set to be held in Milan.

F1 Live Milan will take place in the Italian city across February 18-20 next year.

F1 Live to be held across three days in Milan ahead of F1 2027 season

Formula 1’s inaugural F1 Live event proved a major hit ahead of the 2025 season as each team revealed their car liveries at London’s O2 Arena.

The event was shelved for the F1 2026 campaign due to the challenges facing teams to get up and running for the start of the season following major regulation changes.

Ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, Formula 1 has announced that a three-day event will take place in Milan ahead of next season in a bid to create an experience ‘even bigger and more immersive’ than the London show.

Preview: Italian Grand Prix

Italian GP predictions: Antonelli disaster, McLaren surprise, civil war breaks out

Ferrari brings four new parts to Monza, along with second ADUO update

A so-called Milan Fan Festival will take place across the three days, with a one-night-only event – named F1 The Show – set to be held on the evening of February 18.

F1 The Show will include appearances from the drivers and team principals of all 11 teams, as well as music and entertainment.

Further details about the 2027 season-launch event will be made available in due course, with tickets set to go on sale later this year. Fans who wish to attend will also be able to pre-register their interest.

Stefano Domenicali, the president and chief executive of Formula 1, said: “We are always thinking big and pushing boundaries and F1 Live Milan is going to be an incredible experience created with our fans at its heart.

“We want them to feel that they are not simply watching the sport, but they are truly immersed in it.

“It is an important part of our ongoing ambition to bring Formula 1 closer to fans than ever before, giving them the chance to see their heroes up close and experience the energy, innovation, and emotion that make Formula 1 so unique.

“As F1 continues to reach new audiences around the world, racing will always be our soul – but we also want to create unforgettable experiences that bring the excitement of Formula 1 to life on an even bigger scale and continue to explore what is possible. “

“Building on the extraordinary success of F1 75 in London, F1 Live Milan will transform the city into a Formula 1 festival for three unforgettable days, bringing people together from across the globe to celebrate everything they love about our sport.

“I know my fellow Italians will offer a fantastic welcome to fans travelling to F1 Live Milan and I cannot wait to see the city come to life with Formula 1 energy, creating memories that will last a lifetime.”

The inaugural F1 Live event in London was marred by the booing of four-time world champion Max Verstappen and then-Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Formula 1 is yet to release a race calendar for the F1 2027 season.

PlanetF1.com revealed in April that the 2027 season is expected to start in Bahrain on March 14 depending on world events, with Australia set to lose the season-opening slot.

The pre-season schedule is also yet to be decided. However, it was agreed in June that the number of pre-season test days will increase from three to four for 2027.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: What new Max Verstappen and Lando Norris contracts tell us about modern F1

