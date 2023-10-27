F1 live: The latest breaking F1 news and announcements as they happen

Aside from the main breaking storylines of the day, PlanetF1.com will also bring you all the lesser-reported F1 news that you might have missed!

F1 news: Friday, October 27, 2023

Audi chief denies reported F1 exit

Following reports of Audi reversing their decision to join the F1 grid, a source has told PlanetF1.com that is not true and plans continue to go ahead as planned.

CFO Jürgen Rittersberger said following the publication of the company’s Q3 results that Audi remained :steadfast” in their commitment to be on the grid in 2026.

Read more: Audi F1 chief denies latest exit speculation and commits to 2026 entry

Carlos Sainz back in the paddock after sickness bout

Any concern that Carlos Sainz may have missed FP1 following an illness have been put to bed with the Spaniard spotted arriving at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

The Spaniard missed media day on Thursday with an illness but appears to be well once again.

Nico Hulkenberg pragmatic over 200 starts without a podium

Nico Hulkenberg pragmatically says “that’s the way it is” as he prepares to start his 200th Formula 1 Grand Prix, and most likely extend his record for the most podiums without a win to 200.

“I’ve had a couple of opportunities where a podium would have been possible in a non-top car,” Hulkenberg said to the media in Mexico. “But things happened that kind of stopped and prevented that.

“If you’re not in top cars then these opportunities don’t come around that often, so I guess I just missed out there. That’s the way it is.”

Final trial for Pirelli’s 2024 C4 tyres

The Formula 1 drivers will put Pirelli’s prototype C4 compound through its pace for the final time in Friday’s practices at the Mexican Grand Prix after which F1’s tyre supplier will make the call to introduce the new compound next season or stick with the existing one.

Having already made the call to carry all the other compounds over into next season, Pirelli’s F1 boss Mario Isola says they’re still undecided when it comes to the C4.

“In Mexico, we have a C4 with the idea to have a tyre the same performance as the current C4, but a wider working range and a bit better mechanical assistance,” Isola said. “With the C4, at some circuits, we had a bit of graining, so we want to reduce it.

“If the test is successful, the plan is to introduce the C4 for next year. Otherwise, we keep the one we have now.”

F1 news: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Carlos Sainz misses Mexico City GP media day through illness

Carlos Sainz has been taken unwell and is missing Thursday media duties in Mexico, but Ferrari have confirmed it is nothing serious for their driver, and they expect him to be back in the cockpit come Friday practice.

Get well soon, Carlos!

Sergio Perez helmet buggy was spotted out and about in Mexico City!



With Sergio Perez racing with a custom helmet design, submitted by 22-year-old Karla Lozano from Mexico, in a competition put together by Perez’s sponsors, Red Bull set loose a Perez helmet buggy on the streets of the city!

Keep an eye out for it on TV coverage throughout the weekend, as it’s going to be in pitlane on Thursday…

Speaking of helmets, check out Nico Hulkenberg’s design for his 200th Grand Prix in F1…

He’ll wear this design in Mexico City this weekend, including some of his favorite moments of his racing career so far! #HaasF1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/A7GSBLXUHO — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) October 26, 2023

Huge opportunity for F1 Academy champion Marta Garcia as she joins FRECA

Marta Garcia, will receive a fully funded seat with PREMA Racing for the 2024 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine, with F1 Academy, PREMA Racing, Tatuus and Pirelli all providing a financial contribution towards the cost of the seat.

Garcia said: “I’m so thrilled and excited to be racing in FRECA next year. Coming from F1 Academy, it’s going to be a big step. We know we will have to work a lot with the team to succeed but I’m really determined to do well. I can’t thank F1 Academy enough.

“It is such a fantastic initiative, and it is the right way to do it, trying to take drivers with the best results to the top level. What an amazing opportunity, I’m looking forward to it and to the work that we have ahead, inside and outside the track.”

F1 Academy has also announced that entry fees for drivers will be reduced from next season from 150,000 Euros to 100,000 Euros in an attempt to attract more drivers to the series.

F1 news: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Sergio Perez to wear special helmet for home race

The Red Bull driver is returning home for the Mexican Grand Prix and will mark the occasion with a one-off helmet design.

The design was the result of a fan competition and the winning designer was 22-year-old Karla Lozano from San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

On the design, Perez said: “When I saw Karla’s design, I knew I had to have it on my helmet for Mexico.

“It is great that the team can connect with fans in the way we do here and give them opportunities like this. It was tricky making the decision because the entries were so strong and interesting, we asked people to embrace my home country in their designs and they really did, it was very special to see what our culture means to them.

“Karla’s art was the one that brought it all together for me and showed Mexico in such a perfect way, there are so many little details and the colours are amazing. I always have México en la Cabeza but this week I will be proudly showing it with this unique helmet, I don’t think the pit lane has seen a helmet like this before!”

Theo Pourchaire to make 2023 practice debut

Alfa Romeo has confirmed that 2023 reserve driver Theo Pourchaire will drive Valtteri Bottas’ car for the first practice session in Mexico City this weekend.

The Formula 2 championship leader, racing with ART, will fulfill at least one of the team’s two required practice sessions with a rookie driver – the F1 regulations command every team to give at least two practice sessions to drivers who have competed in two Grands Prix or fewer.

CNBC to air new F1 documentary ahead of Las Vegas GP

While Netflix’s Drive to Survive caters to fans interested in the dramatic storylines of F1, a new documentary will explore the business side of the sport when it debuts on CNBC on November 16th.

“Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1” will focus on the finances, revenue, and expansion of F1, and will be presented by anchor and host Sara Eisen.

“I was initially drawn to F1 because my two young children love the sport, but once we started watching the races together, I realised there was something undeniably fascinating from a business perspective that demanded a full exploration of the sport as it reaches new heights in America,” Eisen said.

Attendances, viewership, and market value are other key topics, while the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix – its creation and marketing – will be explored.

Lewis Hamilton launches new non-alcoholic spirit

After teasing it over the last few days on his social media, Lewis Hamilton has finally revealed what ‘Almave’ is – it’s a non-alcoholic spirit created from real blue agave, a plant native to the Americas and the Caribbean.

Announcing the launch of Almave, of which he is a founder, Hamilton said: “Almave is for people like myself, who are always pushing the limits of what’s possible, who enjoy the taste of tequila but are focused on balance, longevity, and living fully.

“Almave adapts time-honoured tequila-making practices to create a non-alc spirit that doesn’t compromise on taste or quality. So proud to be a founder. I hope you approach it with an open mind, try it, and love it as much as I do. Let’s go beyond proof.”

Isack Hadjar to make Formula 1 debut in Mexico

AlphaTauri has confirmed that Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar will get behind the wheel of the AT04 at the Mexican Grand Prix.

The 19-year-old Frenchman, currently competing in Formula 2 with Hitech, will take Yuki Tsunoda’s place for the opening practice session of the race weekend.

While both Nyck de Vries and Liam Lawson raced for the team with ‘rookie’ status in F1 2023, Lawson driving the the car formerly of De Vries meant his outings did not count, as the two mandated rookie sessions in a season need to be split across a team, and so now it must be Tsunoda’s turn to sit out.

Action-packed opening ceremony confirmed for Las Vegas GP

Arguably never before has there been such a buzz around the debut of an F1 event than there has been for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

And the wait is almost over with the Las Vegas GP race weekend taking place from 16-18 November, with a huge opening ceremony now confirmed.

ESPN broke the news, the opening ceremony to feature on their network which will include all 20 drivers in attendance, nine “legendary” musical artists performing and appearances by Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil, all with 30,000 fans fans watching on in attendance.

F1 news: Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Alpine land new key signing for power unit department

Alpine have signed Eric Meignan as technical director for their power unit department at Viry-Chatillion, who previously worked with Ferrari’s and Mercedes’ power unit divisions.

Read More: Alpine land ex-Mercedes and Ferrari head in key power unit role

Kush Maini joins Alpine Academy

Last week, we brought you the news that Indian racer Kush Maini has been taken under the wing of two-time F1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen in a mentorship arrangement.

In what has been a good week for the Campos F2 driver, Maini has been signed to Alpine’s young driver development programme, and will now benefit from the guidance and support of Groupe Renault while enjoying access to the Alpine team’s state-of-the-art facilities in Enstone.

“I am super excited to be joining the Alpine Academy,” he said.

“It’s a dream come true to be associated with a team like Alpine, where I can learn and grow to hopefully one day be ready to take the step into Formula 1. A massive thank you to Alpine for believing in me and giving me this opportunity.”

Luke Browning tests for Aston Martin at Silverstone

2022 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award winner Luke Browning has received his prize test in an F1 car, with the youngster heading along to Silverstone’s Grand Prix circuit on Tuesday for a day behind the wheel of a 2021 AMR21, as raced by Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll.

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award winner Luke Browning leaves the pits in an F1 car for the very first time in his career…#AstonMartin #AMABA23 pic.twitter.com/hfQl9tL8dU — Aston Martin Racing (@AMR_Official) October 24, 2023

Pirelli to carry out 2024 tyre testing over Mexico City GP weekend

For this weekend’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Pirelli are bringing along the softest compounds in their range – the C3, C4, and C5 – a step softer than last year’s choices that resulted in a one-stop strategy being the preferred option.

The tyre manufacturer is bringing along a new variant of the C4 tyre (the Medium, on this occasion), and, during the two hours of practice, Pirelli boss Mario Isola has explained that “each driver will have two sets of these new prototypes to use as they wish.

“Once we have analysed all the data, we will then decide whether or not to homologate this version for use in 2024.”

F1 news: Monday, October 24, 2023

A$AP Rocky announces F1 collaboration

Grammy-nominated music artist A$AP Rocky (yes, we did have to look up how to spell it) has become the new Creative Director at PUMA with a long-term agreement between the clothing brand and F1 to become the exclusive licencee and trackside retailer for every F1 race.

According to the announcement, “A$AP Rocky’s fashion knowledge, style, and cultural expertise is set to help bring a new perspective to F1’s growing audience, as he will be developing bespoke capsule collections designed by him, that will influence the brand’s seasonal design directions moving forward.

“Later this year, Rocky will drop an extremely limited PUMA x F1 collection, and this apparel and accessories drop will provide a sneak peek into a series of the capsule collections in 2024 surrounding high-visibility F1 races.”

