Max Verstappen may have wrapped up the Drivers’ title in Las Vegas, but there is still so much to play for at the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend.

Verstappen was crowned World Champion for a fourth time last time out, but McLaren could wrap up Constructors’ glory if results go their way in Lusail, alongside the drivers looking to finish the season on a high.

Qatar has quickly put itself right up there alongside Singapore as one of the most demanding circuits of the season, combining heat with physicality as the drivers are stretched to their physical limits around Lusail.

It will be a busy weekend of action, too, as the teams have just one hour of practice followed by preparations for the final Sprint of the season.

Sprint qualifying takes place on Friday night in Lusail before a busy Saturday of the 19-lap Sprint, before Qatar Grand Prix qualifying later that evening.

The race on Sunday could see McLaren triumph over Red Bull and Ferrari, or see the fight for the Constructors’ title go down to the final race in Abu Dhabi.

Among the drivers, however, they will all have their eyes on getting another win under their belts before the season ends, looking to finish as high up the standings as possible.

Among the drivers, however, they will all have their eyes on getting another win under their belts before the season ends, looking to finish as high up the standings as possible.

Here are the all-important session times for you:

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the Qatar Grand Prix?

[All times local, GMT in brackets]

Friday 29 November

FP1: 4.30pm-5.30pm [1.30pm-2.30pm]

Sprint qualifying: 8.30pm-9.14pm [5.30pm-6.14pm]

Saturday 30 November

Sprint: 5pm [19 laps or 60 minutes]

Qualifying: 9pm-10pm [6pm-7pm]

Sunday 1 December

Race: 7pm [4pm] [57 laps or 120 minutes]

