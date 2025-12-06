F1 LIVE: Follow Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying live in key fight for pole

The most important F1 live action of the weekend so far has arrived, as we get set for qualifying at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pole has been historically important at the Yas Marina Circuit, so which one of our title challengers can rise highest in this session, or will another drive arrive and upset the party?

F1 LIVE: Qualifying updates as it happens from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Three final parts of qualifying will decide the grid for the last race of the season, and it’s all on the line in the Drivers’ Championship.

Follow along with us to see which of the title challengers can start highest up the grid on Sunday: