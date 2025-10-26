It’s time for the main event at the Mexico City Grand Prix, and make sure to not miss a moment of the F1 live action here on PlanetF1.com.

The title race is stepping up as the season goes on, and this race could provide another twist in an already dramatic tale so far in the 2025 campaign.

F1 LIVE: Follow the Mexico City Grand Prix as it happens

The 830-metre run from the start to Turn 1 is the longest of the season, which often provides dramatic starts in Mexico City because of drivers being able to slipstream with full effect.

The first sector also provides multiple overtaking opportunities for the drivers to utilise, making for 71 umpredictable laps ahead.

You can follow the race live with our own Sean Cullingford on The F1 Word, as he keeps you up to date with all the goings-on from Mexico City.

But if you’re still with us here, follow our live blog below!