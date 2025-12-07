F1 LIVE: Race updates from Abu Dhabi as championship reaches epic conclusion

It’s all come down to this. The last F1 live action of the season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, will see us crown a Drivers’ Champion.

Will Lando Norris convert his points advantage, or can Max Verstappen or Oscar Piastri mount an unlikely comeback to take the title for themselves? It’s time to find out.

F1 LIVE: Race updates from Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with three still in contention

With just 58 laps of Yas Marina to decide the season, it’s all to play for as we see the last race of the season unfold in Abu Dhabi.

Follow every moment below with our live blog: