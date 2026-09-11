Drivers now have their first impressions of the Madring, and our next F1 live action sees them put their learning into practice in FP2.

Not only will there be more opportunity to lay rubber down as the laps rack up, but qualifying and race simulations will offer a closer look at how Sunday’s race order stacks up at this early stage.

F1 LIVE: FP2 updates at the Spanish Grand Prix

Start time: 17:00 local [16:00 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Madring

Follow all the key moments as they happen from the Madring on our live blog!