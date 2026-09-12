Saturday’s F1 live running begins with FP3 at the Spanish Grand Prix, and we’ll have you covered throughout the final practice hour from Madrid.

Friday was certainly an educational day for the teams and drivers as they took to the Madring for the first time in the real world, having completed many a simulator lap, and teams have just one more hour to see if their car is put together in the best shape.

F1 LIVE: FP3 updates at the Spanish Grand Prix

Start time: 12:30 local [11:30 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Madring

Keep up to date with all the major FP3 action from the Madring on our live blog!