F1 LIVE: Russell facing FIA investigation after Spanish Grand Prix qualifying
The Spanish Grand Prix action continues with F1 live coverage from Madrid, as we get set for qualifying.
The Madring has certainly proven a challenge for the drivers so far, but now it’s time for them to try and put it all together on one lap of Formula 1’s newest circuit.
F1 LIVE: Qualifying updates at the Spanish Grand Prix
Start time: 16:00 local [15:00 UK]
Session duration: 60 minutes
Circuit: Madring
Follow all the key moments as they happen from Madrid on our live blog! Who will take the first ever pole position at the Madring?