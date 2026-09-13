F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton DNF in first Spanish GP at Madring

Our final F1 live action from the Spanish Grand Prix is the inaugural race at the Madring, so who will come out on top in Madrid?

The drivers have learned the circuit as much as they can through practice and qualifying, optimised their setups from there, and now we’ll see how the circuit operates in racing conditions. We can’t wait to find out.

F1 LIVE: Race updates at the Spanish Grand Prix

Start time: 15:00 local [14:00 UK]

Session duration: 57 laps or 120 minutes

Circuit: Madring

Lando Norris took a stunning pole as he’ll lead the field away on its formation lap, with Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen in close proximity.

Overtaking is due to be difficult, so drivers will have to commit if they are looking to pass at Formula 1’s newest circuit.

Follow every lap live as it happens from Madrid on our live blog!