The Miami Grand Prix Sprint has arrived, with 19 laps around the Miami International Autodrome to come!

After the drama of Sprint qualifying on Friday, the drivers will be put to the test on a tricky circuit, which is hosting its third Sprint in a row.

F1 LIVE: Sprint updates from the Miami Grand Prix

Lando Norris emerged victorious in the shortened Sprint last season, while Max Verstappen came out on top in the 2024 edition. It’s a very small sample, granted, but both went on to become World Champion in that same season, so perhaps a win here could prove to be a good omen…

This will also be the first chance we get to see the new rule tweaks in action as well, and whether or not there is much impact on the racing spectacle.

Find out along with us with our live blog: