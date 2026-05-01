F1 LIVE: Sprint qualifying updates from the Miami Grand Prix

The next F1 live action sees the drivers thrown straight into competitive action after FP1, with Sprint qualifying taking place for the Miami Grand Prix.

World Championship leader Kimi Antonelli gained his first pole in any format at this event last season, so we’ll see if he can repeat the feat in Florida this time around.

F1 LIVE: Sprint qualifying updates at the Miami Grand Prix

A 90-minute FP1 session saw the drivers look to complete as many laps as possible around Miami, gathering as much data as they could as rule tweaks come into play this weekend.

Remember, it’s a different format for Sprint qualifying as well, with SQ1 being 12 minutes, SQ2 being 10 minutes, and just eight minutes for SQ3 – with mandatory medium tyres for SQ1 and SQ2, before the top 10 drivers move to softs for SQ3.

Follow all the action with our live blog: