F1 LIVE: Sprint qualifying updates from the Qatar Grand Prix

After one hour of practice, the next F1 live action from Qatar is Sprint qualifying, with a shootout for pole in the shortened format.

Every point will count for the title protagonists this weekend, and with a pole, Lando Norris has a chance to further extend his lead at the top of the standings.

F1 LIVE: Updates from Qatar Grand Prix Sprint qualifying

Remember, it’ll be mandatory medium tyres through SQ1 and SQ2, before the remaining drivers will switch to soft tyres for SQ3.

The sessions are shortened compared to standard qualifying, too, so the action will be fast and furious as the grid gets decided.

Join us on our live blog: