F1 LIVE: Sprint updates from the Qatar Grand Prix as the race unfolds

It’s time for more F1 live action at the Qatar Grand Prix, and the drivers will take part in the Sprint next up.

The 19-lap race will take place at Lusail and it is another opportunity to score points, with each one being vitally important for the three title contenders.

F1 LIVE: Sprint updates from the Qatar Grand Prix

With the top eight finishers all scoring points in this event, anything Max Verstappen or Oscar Piastri can do to reel Lando Norris in at this stage will be crucial if they are to stop the McLaren driver winning his first championship.

The title cannot be decided in the Sprint, but Norris could put on more pressure at the top if he performs well.

