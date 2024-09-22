F1 LIVE: Follow lap-by-lap coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix

We are here to bring you all the action as the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix gets underway in Marina Bay with Lando Norris on pole.

The McLaren man scored the sixth pole position of his career while Max Verstappen looked a relieved man to be on the front row as well.

Live coverage of the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

With Norris and Verstappen on the front row, they have the two Mercedes drivers behind them with Lewis Hamilton in third and George Russell in fourth.

It was a less successful quali for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz who start ninth and 10th respectively.