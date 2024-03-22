F1 live timing: Follow all the action from the Australian Grand Prix

After back-to-back Red Bull wins, can anyone stop Max Verstappen when Red Bull head Down Under?

The Dutchman claimed double digits wins in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to extend his overall winning streak to nine races. But can he be stopped?

Australian Grand Prix: Follow F1 live timing from round two

That’s a question that has split pundits, Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz saying he doesn’t “hold out any particular optimism that people will close up” although Helmut Marko says he wouldn’t “bet” on Red Bull winning 24 from 24.

But behind Verstappen the action promises to be enthralling as Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren and Aston Martin fight to be best of the rest while a single point separates Haas, Williams, Sauber, RB and Alpine.

You can follow the action with our live timing and here is a reminder of the all-important session times.

Australian Grand Prix schedule: Start times and dates

Friday, March 22

FP1: 12:30 – 13:30 local time [01:30-02:30 GMT]

FP2: 16:00 – 17:00 local time [05:00-06:00 GMT]

Saturday, March 23

FP3: 12:30 – 13:30 local time [01:30-02:30 GMT]

Qualifying: 16:00 – 17:00 local time [05:00-06:00 GMT]

Sunday, March 24

Race: 15:00 [0400 GMT]