F1 live timing: Follow the latest updates from the Belgian Grand Prix

Before F1 2024 winds down for the summer break, there’s one more race to be run – the Belgian Grand Prix.

And you can keep up to speed with all the action from the Spa-Francorchamps via our live timing page. Live blogs will be returning later this season.

F1 live timing: Follow all the action from the Belgian Grand Prix

After the excitement and drama of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Formula 1 heads to Spa with McLaren looking for a repeat of the result but not the team order controversy.

Their rivals will be looking to topple them and put an end to all the talk of McLaren now being the team to beat with the fastest car.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen want to reassert their dominance and recoup lost ground in the championships, while Mercedes and Ferrari are now in fight to be third best on the track.

But the race could have bigger consequences for at least two drivers.

For Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo, this could be the race that decides their Formula 1 futures. It could even decide if they’re back on the grid when F1 returns from its summer holiday.

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the Belgian Grand Prix?

[All times local]

Friday July 26

FP1: 13:30 – 14:30

FP2: 17:00 – 18:00

Saturday July 27

FP3: 12:30 – 13:30

Qualifying: 16:00

Sunday July 29

Race: 15:00 [44 laps]

