F1 live timing: Follow the latest updates from the Dutch Grand Prix

F1 is back! After three long weeks with no racing, the second portion of the F1 2024 calendar gets underway with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

And you can follow all the live timing from the track via the PlanetF1.com live centre. Live blogs will return at a later date.

F1 live timing: Follow all the action from the Dutch Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has won the last three editions of the Dutch Grand Prix, sending his Orange Army wild with each and every win. However, 2024 could be a different story…

Red Bull’s constant head banging on the development path ceiling has allowed the likes of McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari to catch up and create the most competitive season we have had since that epic blockbuster we were treated to in 2021.

We have had seven different Grand Prix winners so far this season, with Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton all standing on the top step of the podium. Verstappen meanwhile, hasn’t won for the last four races, his last success coming at Round 10 at the Spanish Grand Prix.

With overtaking notoriously difficult around Zandvoort, qualifying on Saturday could take on extra added importance and do you know what’s even better? There is rain forecast! This could be a wild one.

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the Dutch Grand Prix?

[All times local]

Friday August 23

FP1: 12:30 – 13:30

FP2: 16:00 – 17:00

Saturday August 24

FP3: 11:30 – 12:30

Qualifying: 15:00

Sunday August 25

Race: 15:00 [72 laps]

