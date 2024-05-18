F1 live timing: Follow the latest updates from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the iconic Imola circuit marks the start of the European legs on the F1 2024 calendar.

And this point in the season usually marks one thing: upgrades!

McLaren’s significant upgrade package brought to the Miami Grand Prix helped Lando Norris clinch his first ever F1 win and, what’s even more exciting is that they expect their new MCL38 car to perform even better at Imola!

McLaren won’t have it all their own way, though, because other teams will not be standing still. Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin, amongst others, are all bringing updates to their car and that will lay the foundations for a very interesting race weekend to see if a new F1 pecking order emerges.

You can follow all the action with our live timing page and, don’t forget, we are back to our more traditional race weekend after a couple of sprint rounds.

F1 schedule: What time do the sessions start at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

[All times local, BST in brackets]

Friday 19 May

FP1: 1.30pm-2.30pm [12.30pm-1.30pm]

FP2: 5pm-6pm [4pm-5pm]

Saturday 20 May

FP3: 12.30pm-1.30pm [11.30am-12.30pm]

Qualifying: 4pm-5pm [3pm-4pm]

Sunday 21 May

Race: 3pm [2pm] [63 laps or 120 minutes]

