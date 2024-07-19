F1 live timing: Follow the latest updates from the Hungarian Grand Prix

As F1 2024 heads towards the summer break, the Hungarian Grand Prix kicks-off a double-header which will take us there.

And you can keep up to speed with all the action from the Hungaroring via our live timing page. Live blogs will be returning later this season.

F1 live timing: Follow all the action from the Hungarian Grand Prix

While Mercedes needed a helping hand from Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in Austria, the Silver Arrows made it back-to-back wins on pure pace at Silverstone, George Russell heading a Mercedes one-two on the grid before Lewis Hamilton made history with a record-breaking ninth Silverstone win.

All eyes are now on Mercedes to find out whether they can make it three wins on the trot at the Hungaroring, though with Red Bull bringing five upgrades for the RB20, can Max Verstappen return to winning ways?

McLaren can never be ruled out and add Ferrari to the mix – with Charles Leclerc expecting a more competitive weekend – and a potential thriller awaits!

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the Hungarian Grand Prix?

[All times local]

Friday July 19

FP1: 13:30 – 14:30

FP2: 17:00 – 18:00

Saturday July 20

FP3: 12:30 – 13:30

Qualifying: 16:00

Sunday July 21

Race: 15:00 [70 laps]

