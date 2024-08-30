F1 live timing: Follow the latest updates from the Italian Grand Prix

Formula 1 takes to the ‘Temple of Speed’ this weekend for a high-speed race to see who will win the Italian Grand Prix.

And you can follow all the live timing from the track via the PlanetF1.com live centre.

Max Verstappen has won the last two editions of the Italian Grand Prix, but this year arrived at Monza on the back foot with a rampant Lando Norris eager to stamp his mark as a genuine title contender.

In a notable swing in momentum, it’s McLaren who now have the car to beat but the pendulum could once again swing at Monza with its long straights and slow chicanes.

Although the battle is predicted to rage between Verstappen, who has a 70-point lead in the Drivers’ Championship, and his nearest challenger Norris, Ferrari will be determined to get into the mix at their home Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc was the last Ferrari driver to win at Monza, P1 in 2019, but it was his team-mate Carlos Sainz who bagged the Italian stable’s most recent home podium when he held off Leclerc in a thrilling P3 battle year.

But don’t discount Mercedes, who have won three of the last five F1 2024 Grands Prix. The Brackley squad are chasing their first Italian GP win since Lewis Hamilton in 2018.

But in a season in which seven drivers have won races, anything is possible.

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the Italian Grand Prix?

[All times local]

Friday August 30

FP1: 13:30 – 14:30

FP2: 17:00 – 18:00

Saturday August 31

FP3: 12:30 – 13:30

Qualifying: 16:00

Sunday September 1

Race: 15:00 [53 laps]

