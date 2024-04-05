F1 live timing: Follow the latest updates from the Japanese Grand Prix

Can Max Verstappen and Red Bull bounce back at the first time of asking after a rare DNF in Australia? Follow live timing from the Japanese Grand Prix to find out!

Verstappen’s winning streak came to shock end when a rear brake failure saw his latest quest for 10 wins in a row unravel after just three laps.

F1 live timing: Follow all the action from the Japanese Grand Prix

But the Suzuka circuit has proven to be a playground for Red Bull in recent years with Max Verstappen winning both the 2022 and 2023 editions on his way to World Championship success. It would be a surprise to see this year being any different despite the recent setback in Australia.

Meanwhile, Ferrari and McLaren have emerged as the front-runners in the chasing pack after the first few rounds of action, with the once mighty Mercedes a step behind them as they try to unlock the full potential of the W15.

It may be a home race for Yuki Tsunoda at RB, but most eyes are going to be on team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, who already looks to be in a battle to save his F1 seat with the Red Bull sister team, never mind be a potential candidate to partner up with Max Verstappen again next season.

Tsunoda collected RB’s first points of the season in Australia to take them above surprise package Haas in the early Constructors’ Standings.

Williams, Stake/Sauber/Kick and Alpine are yet to score so far this season.

You can follow the action with our live timing and here is a reminder of the all-important session times.

F1 schedule: What time do the sessions start at the Japanese Grand Prix?

Local times [BST in brackets]

Friday 5 April

FP1: 11.30am-12.30pm [3.30am-4.30am]

FP2: 3pm-4pm [7am-8am]

Saturday 6 April

FP3: 11.30am-12.30pm [3.30am-4.30am]

Qualifying: 3pm-4pm [7am-8am]

Sunday 7 April

Race: 2pm [6am] [53 laps or 120 minutes]