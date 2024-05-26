F1 live timing: Follow the latest updates from the Monaco Grand Prix

The Monaco Grand Prix, the jewel of the Formula 1 crown, marks round eight of the F1 2024 World Championship.

And every one of the 10 teams has brought their highest downforce package to the track.

After Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes all updated their cars in the previous rounds, it’s now time to whip out the high-downforce package for the 78-lap Monaco Grand Prix.

It’s also time to get that single lap pace – and nerves – nailed down with the result of Sunday’s Grand Prix all too often determined by Saturday’s qualifying.

That’s great news for Max Verstappen who has yet to be outqualified this season in a Grand Prix, not so good for Mercedes who are still struggling with their one-lap pace.

But with a 40 percent chance of rain on Saturday, and a lesser 20 percent on Sunday, anything could happen.

It could even be that Charles Leclerc breaks his Monaco curse to win at home!

F1 schedule: What time do the sessions start at the Monaco Grand Prix?

[All times local, BST in brackets]

Friday 24 May

FP1: 1.30pm-2.30pm [12.30pm-1.30pm]

FP2: 5pm-6pm [4pm-5pm]

Saturday 25 May

FP3: 12.30pm-1.30pm [11.30am-12.30pm]

Qualifying: 4pm-5pm [3pm-4pm]

Sunday 26 May

Race: 3pm [2pm] [78 laps or 120 minutes]

