F1 live timing: Follow all the action from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The second part of the season-opening double header, Formula 1 races its way into Saudi Arabia where Red Bull’s rivals will be hoping Max Verstappen’s Bahrain dominance was a one-off.

The Dutchman claimed maximum points at round one, winning the race by a whopping 22s ahead of his team-mate Sergio Perez.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Follow live F1 timing from round two

But behind the Mexican driver, Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren and perhaps even Aston Martin all look to be in the hunt to join Red Bull on the podium.

Who’ll grab the honour at the Jeddah circuit? And, more to the point, can the Verstappen juggernaut be stopped?

You can follow the action with our live timing and here is a reminder of the all-important session times.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix schedule: Start times and dates

Thursday, March 7

FP1: 1630-1730 local time [1330-1430 GMT]

FP2: 2000-2100 local time [1730-1830 GMT]

Friday, March 8

FP3: 1630-1730 local time [1330-1340 GMT]

Qualifying: 2000-2100 local time [1700-1800 GMT]

Saturday, March 9

Race: 2000 [1700 GMT]