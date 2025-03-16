F1 live timing: Follow the latest updates from the Australian Grand Prix

Formula 1 is up and running in 2025, as the Australian Grand Prix kicks off a 24-round calendar to come.

F1 2025 holds the potential to be one of the most closely-fought seasons Formula 1 has witnessed, as McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes all go into the season harbouring title aspirations, while Max Verstappen looks to make it five World Championships in a row.

Bahrain testing gave us an indication of how the pecking order could look at the start of F1 2025, but now, all the talk of fuel loads and engine modes and sandbagging stops, as the 10 teams and 20 drivers put all of their cards on the table in Melbourne.

There is also the small matter of Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari debut to attend to this weekend!

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the Australian Grand Prix?

[All times local]

Friday March 14

FP1: 1230 – 1330

FP2: 1600 – 1700

Saturday March 15

FP3: 1230 – 1330

Qualifying: 1600

Sunday March 16

Race: 1500

