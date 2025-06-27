F1 live timing: Follow the latest updates from the Austrian Grand Prix

Formula 1 returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend, where Max Verstappen will have a huge following.

And you can follow all the action with our live blogs from qualifying and the Grand Prix, plus our live timing page.

Returning to Europe following Formula 1’s foray to Canada, a double-header awaits us as Austria will be followed by Great Britain the following weekend.

After the two McLaren drivers collided in dramatic fashion in Canada, Oscar Piastri’s World Championship lead has opened up to 22 points over his team-mate, Lando Norris.

Norris was involved in late-race drama in Austria last year, too, with he and Max Verstappen tangling in the closing stages while battling over the lead of the race.

Verstappen has had enormous success at Red Bull’s home circuit before, however, having won five times around the Red Bull Ring in years gone by, including twice in the same season when the sport had to adjust its schedule due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mercedes rose to the fore last time out in Canada, with Red Bull and Ferrari also appearing to challenge the outright advantage McLaren has held all season so far.

It looks set fair to be another intriguing race in Austria, so stay tuned!

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the Austrian Grand Prix?

Friday 27 June

FP1: 1.30pm-2.30pm [12.30pm-1.30pm BST]

FP2: 5pm-6pm [4pm-5pm BST]

Saturday 28 June

FP3: 12.30pm-1.30pm [11.30am-12.30pm BST]

Qualifying: 4pm [3pm BST]

Sunday 29 June

Grand Prix: 3pm [2pm BST]

