F1 live timing: Follow the latest updates from the Belgian Grand Prix

The second half of the Formula 1 season begins with a Sprint weekend for the Belgian Grand Prix, at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps.

And you can follow all the action with our live blogs from every session across the weekend, plus our live timing page.

F1 live timing: Follow all the action from the Belgian Grand Prix

The Sprint schedule brings with it a change to the standard Grand Prix format, with FP1 being followed by Sprint qualifying on Friday, with the 15-lap Sprint and Grand Prix qualifying taking place on Saturday, before the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.

At the halfway mark, the growing title battle between the two McLaren drivers could hardly be closer, too, with just eight points separating Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the standings.

It is Norris who heads into the weekend in Belgium with current momentum, having taken victory in the past two races ahead of his team-mate.

More key information ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix

There will be massive support for Max Verstappen, with his ‘Orange Army’ of supporters often lining Spa-Francorchamps in numbers. Along with Norris and Lance Stroll, they represent three drivers all with half-Belgian lineage through their parents, making something of a ‘second home’ race for them.

The longest circuit on the Formula 1 calendar and one of the fastest, Spa-Francorchamps often appears among drivers’ lists of favourite circuits, with World Championship leader Piastri having recently said the Belgian track is his favourite circuit in the sport.

There could be a change of lead in the Drivers’ standings by the end of the weekend, with both a Sprint and Grand Prix in which to earn points. Whatever happens, it is not a race weekend to be missed.

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the Belgian Grand Prix?

Friday 25 July

FP1: 12.30pm-1.30pm [11.30am-12.30pm UK]

Sprint qualifying: 4.30pm-5.14pm [3.30pm-4.14pm UK]

Saturday 26 July

Sprint: 12pm [11am UK], 15 laps or 60 minutes

Qualifying: 4pm [3pm UK]

Sunday 27 July

Grand Prix: 3pm [2pm UK], 44 laps or 120 minutes

