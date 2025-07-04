Formula 1 heads back to the scene of its first ever Grand Prix in 1950, and Silverstone is still going strong on the calendar today.

The 2025 British Grand Prix will be commemorated as part of Formula 1’s 75th anniversary celebrations, and Silverstone is just one of three circuits still on the calendar to feature back in 1950, along with Monaco and Monza.

Four British drivers will be taking part this year, with Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Lando Norris and Ollie Bearman all set to receive massive support from their home crowd.

For Hamilton, if he is able to match his P1 result from last year, it would not only be his first victory for Ferrari, but a record-extending 10th win around his home circuit.

More key information ahead of the British Grand Prix

It is McLaren who head into the weekend as favourites once again, however, with Norris heading a 1-2 finish with team-mate Oscar Piastri in Austria last time out.

Max Verstappen will look to put himself back into the mix once again after a first-lap collision with Kimi Antonelli put him out of the Austrian Grand Prix, with the Mercedes duo also looking to be in contention.

The Great British weather can always throw a spanner in the works, too, so keep an eye on the forecast as it develops throughout the weekend in what should be another thrilling weekend at Silverstone.

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the British Grand Prix?

Friday 4 July

FP1: 12.30pm-1.30pm

FP2: 4pm-5pm

Saturday 5 July

FP3: 11.30am-12.30pm

Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 6 July

Grand Prix: 3pm

