F1 live timing: Follow the latest updates from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1 is back this weekend at a much-loved venue, as Round 10 takes place with the Canadian Grand Prix.

And you can follow all the action with our live blogs from qualifying and the Grand Prix, plus our live timing page.

F1 live timing: Follow all the action from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1 takes a brief break from the European season for a trip to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve this weekend, which has been a mainstay on the calendar for decades.

The title battle remains a close one at this stage, with Oscar Piastri just 10 points ahead of McLaren team-mate Lando Norris, as the drivers in papaya set the pace from the rest of the field.

Having won all of the last three editions of the Canadian Grand Prix, don’t count Max Verstappen out of the equation either, with the Red Bull driver also set to spend the next two races just one penalty point away from a race ban.

Mercedes and Ferrari will all look to bring their A-game to the fore in Montréal this weekend, with this race having thrown up many a classic over the years.

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the Canadian Grand Prix?

Friday 13 June

FP1: 1.30pm-2.30pm [6.30pm-7.30pm BST]

FP2: 5pm-6pm [10pm-11pm BST]

Saturday 14 June

FP3: 12.30pm-1.30pm [5.30pm-6.30pm BST]

Qualifying: 4pm [9pm BST]

Sunday 15 June

Grand Prix: 2pm [7pm BST]

