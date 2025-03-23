F1 live timing: Follow the latest updates from the Chinese Grand Prix

After a chaotic, wet-weather start to the F1 2025 campaign in Melbourne, focus quickly switches to the Chinese Grand Prix.

And you can follow all the action with our live blogs from the Sprint, qualifying and the Grand Prix, plus our live timing page.

F1 live timing: Follow all the action from the Chinese Grand Prix

McLaren went into F1 2025 as the favourites and immediately lived up to that billing with a dominant qualifying display, but then the weather changed for Sunday, as wind and rain arrived.

Lando Norris would begin his and McLaren’s season with a win, but with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen less than a second behind at the chequered flag, we could be poised to witness a thrilling victory battle this weekend in Shanghai – where dry conditions are expected – one which Mercedes and Ferrari will hope to make a step and join.

Just to add to the intrigue, this is the first of six grands prix to use the Sprint format in F1 2025, giving drivers just the one hour of practice – rather than three – to prepare for the competitive action.

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the Chinese Grand Prix?

Friday March 21

FP1: 1130 – 1230 [0330 – 0430 UK]

Sprint Qualifying: 1530 [0730 UK]

Saturday March 22

Sprint: 1100 [0300 UK]

Qualifying: 1500 [0700 UK]

Sunday March 23

Race: 1500 [0700 UK]

