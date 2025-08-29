F1 live timing: Follow the latest updates from the Dutch Grand Prix

The Dutch Grand Prix will mark the beginning of Formula 1’s season run-in, with the sport resuming its schedule after the summer break.

And you can follow all the action with our live blogs from every session across the weekend, plus our live timing page.

F1 live timing: Follow all the action from the Dutch Grand Prix

Since Zandvoort returned to the calendar in 2021, home hero Max Verstappen has only been beaten to victory once in front of his adoring home crowd.

Lando Norris was able to overtake the reigning World Champion on track last season, beating the Red Bull driver to claim victory on the day.

Norris is likely to be heavily involved again this time around, and is the driver in form heading into the weekend, having taken 99 points from a possible 108 before the summer break – with three race wins in that time.

More key information ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix

👉 Explained: Three reasons why Cadillac F1 signed Bottas and Perez

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Which drivers are already confirmed for 2026?

His battle for the title with McLaren team-mate, Oscar Piastri, is only likely to intensify as the remaining races progress this season, with just nine points separating the pair heading into Zandvoort this weekend.

The McLaren drivers head into the weekend as likely favourites once again, but the orange-clad fans in the stands will largely be unlikely to be there in support of the papaya pair, but for Verstappen.

Be sure to keep across our live timing page throughout every session at Zandvoort, and you can also refresh your memory of the Drivers’ and Constructors’ standings to see the ramifications of the on-track action this weekend.

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the Dutch Grand Prix?

Friday 29 August

FP1: 12.30pm-1.30pm [11.30am-12.30pm UK]

FP2: 4pm-5pm [3pm-4pm UK]

Saturday 30 August

FP3: 11.30am-12.30pm [10.30am-11.30am UK]

Qualifying: 3pm [2pm UK]

Sunday 31 August

Grand Prix: 3pm [2pm UK], 72 laps or 120 minutes

Read next: The best value-for-money F1 races to watch in style!