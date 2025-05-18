F1 live timing: Follow the latest updates from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

The second of the F1 202 season’s triple-headers begins at Imola this weekend with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

You can follow all the action with our live blogs from the qualifying and the Grand Prix, and on our live timing page for those, plus every practice session at the Imola circuit.

F1 live timing: Follow all the action from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

The McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris head into the weekend separated by 16 points at the top of the Drivers’ standings, after Piastri took a third successive GP win last time out in Miami.

But can they maintain that at a potential wet Imola weekend?

Max Verstappen will be determined to muscle his way in while PlanetF1.com’s bold predictions aren’t ruling out a Kimi Antonelli victory from lights to flag.

Ferrari will, of course, seek to get their season on-track at their first of two home races, but it could all come down to the weather with mixed conditions forecast throughout the weekend.

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Friday 16 May

Free practice 1: 1.30pm-2.30pm [12.30pm-1.30pm BST]

Free practice 2: 5pm-6pm [4pm-5pm BST]

Saturday 17 May

Free practice 3: 12.30am-1.30pm [11.30am-12.30pm BST]

Qualifying: 4pm [3pm BST]

Sunday 18 May

Race: 3pm [2pm BST] [63 laps]

Read next: The best value-for-money F1 races to watch in style!