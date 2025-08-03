F1 live timing: Follow the latest updates from the Hungarian Grand Prix

The Hungarian Grand Prix marks the final F1 live action before the 2025 season summer break, with plenty at stake.

The final result before Formula 1’s season intermission will be one that is likely to stay in the drivers’ minds for a while, given the upcoming gap in the season, so earning as strong a result as possible will be vital.

At the top, Lando Norris sits 16 points behind McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, with Norris having been instructed to swap positions after a tense radio exchange in last year’s edition of the race.

Piastri had led but Norris held the lead after the final round of pit stops, coming in earlier and taking the lead from his team-mate. Though it looked like Norris would defy team orders and take victory, he eventually moved aside for what became Piastri’s first win in Formula 1.

This time around, after a Sprint event at Spa, the race reverts back to a standard weekend format with FP1 and FP2, followed by FP3 and qualifying as the grid gets set for Sunday’s race.

The Hungaroring holds a rich history in Formula 1, having been on the calendar for almost 40 years.

Who will win? We’ll soon find out.

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Friday 1 August

FP1: 1.30pm-2.30pm [12.30pm-1.30pm UK]

FP2: 5pm-6pm [4pm-5pm UK]

Saturday 2 August

FP3: 12.30pm-1.30pm [11.30am-12.30pm UK]

Qualifying: 4pm [3pm UK]

Sunday 3 August

Grand Prix: 3pm [2pm UK], 70 laps or 120 minutes

