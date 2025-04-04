F1 live timing: Follow the latest updates from the Japanese Grand Prix

With two races under our belts, the Japanese Grand Prix represents the start of Formula 1’s first triple-header of the season.

And you can follow all the action with our live blogs from the qualifying and the Grand Prix, plus our live timing page for every session throughout the weekend.

F1 live timing: Follow all the action from the Japanese Grand Prix

The McLaren duo head into the Japanese Grand Prix on one win apiece for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, as the Woking-based team establish themselves as the fastest overall package at the start of the season.

At Suzuka, however, they will have challenges from the chasing pack as Max Verstappen looks to notch up his first win of the season, George Russell of Mercedes looks to turn his two podiums into a potential victory and Ferrari will want to bounce back from a double disqualification last time out in China.

Whatever happens, it is set fair to be another highly-competitive weekend as Formula 1 heads to a driver and fan favourite circuit in Japan, as Yuki Tsunoda makes his Red Bull debut in front of his home fans.

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the Japanese Grand Prix?

Friday 4 April

Free practice 1: 11.30am-12.30pm [3.30am-4.30am BST]

Free practice 2: 3pm-4pm [7am-8am BST]

Saturday 5 April

Free practice 3: 11.30am-12.30pm [3.30am-4.30am BST]

Qualifying: 3pm-4pm [7am-8am BST]

Sunday 6 April

Race: 2pm [6am BST] [53 laps]

